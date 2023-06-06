Singapore committed to decarbonisation goals while uplifting workers in the transformation: Grace Fu

PANEL DISCUSSION ON DECARBONISATION AND GROWTH

After the address, Ms Fu joined UN High-Level Expert Group on Net-Zero Commitments of Non-State Entities Chair Catherine McKenna, and Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan for a 40-minute panel discussion on whether decarbonisation comes at the expense of economic growth.

The discussion was moderated by Professor Benjamin Cashore, the director of the Institute for Environment and Sustainability at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

Noting that the Asia Pacific region accounts for about two-thirds of the world's 2 billion workers who had fewer social protections, Professor Cashore asked Ms Fu what the government's role was in strengthening social safety nets while transitioning to a low carbon economy.

He also asked what kind of training was needed for workers to be able to participate in the new green economy.

In her response, Ms Fu noted that Singapore needed to be aware of the impacts on the workforce in the process of climate action.

"What are the things that we need to do to galvanise the private sector, the people sector, and also how do we harness the resources that are out there?" she asked.

The minister cited Singapore's 23 industry transformation maps that ranged from advanced manufacturing to chemicals.

"How do we make each worker thrive post-COVID, and that really I think is the objective of the government.

"Climate change ... is a horizontal that cuts across all sectors, we have to think about moving the workforce towards a low carbon future. So really, across the sector, we have to think about what would be the element that needs to go in? How do we want to transform the industry?"

Climate action was not just about looking for new fields, but also about making every industry's operations more energy efficient, added Ms Fu.

"And in this process, not only do we have to train the new entrants to the job market, we have to ensure that all our workers in their respective industries are uplifted and trained."