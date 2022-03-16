Indigenous communities meet in Ecuador to demand end to extractive industries

PUYO: Indigenous leaders from nine countries in the Amazon basin met in Ecuador on Tuesday (Mar 15) and demanded South America governments halt extractive industries which damage the rainforest, urging them to respect agreements and legal rulings recognizing communities' rights over territories.

Governments in the region are failing to live up to their promises to protect indigenous groups, the leaders representing 500 communities - including from Ecuador, Colombia and Brazil - said, adding they feel disrespect when they are not consulted over the exploitation of oil and mining projects in their territories.

"We are demanding humanity support us in our fight for life, for water, for the mountains, for our identity," Jose Gregorio Diaz Mirabal, of the Coordinator of Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon River Basin (COICA), said.

During meetings in Ecuador's Puyo, a city towards the east of the country, participants performed rituals with sacred plants. Diaz Mirabal called on governments to honour laws and countries' constitutions regarding extractive projects.