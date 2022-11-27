Saving Alexandria: Egypt’s ancient metropolis faces new threats from the sea

ALEXANDRIA, Egypt: The waves pounding on the coastline of Alexandria are relentless. The Qaitbay Citadel, an imposing fort that stands at the apex of the city’s seaward entry has stood for hundreds of years as the frontline defence of the city.

Even its stone foundations, salvaged from the wreckage of one of the seven wonders of the ancient world, The Lighthouse of Alexandria, are proving no match for a rising and more turbulent sea.

This ancient city has witnessed much since being founded by Alexander the Great, more than two millennia ago.

Now, the ‘Bride of the Mediterranean’, as locals refer to the city, faces the latest challenge in its storied history - human-induced climate change.

Major interventions are taking place across the seafront, a clear and visible mark on Egypt’s second city, which is facing existential questions about its future.