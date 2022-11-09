Egypt's ancient wonders face their toughest test yet - human-induced climate change

LUXOR, Egypt: Along the dusty west bank of the Nile River in Luxor, the riches of human history pepper a barren landscape.

The tombs and temples and other traces of an ancient civilisation have been slowly re-discovered and brought back to the light.

When they were built, millennia ago, these structures were meant to last for eternity. But amid a human-induced climate change crisis, even the strongest foundations may not survive.

Within a century, these wonders - that continue to provide crucial insights into the past - could be widely lost. That is a warning from one of the country’s preeminent Egyptologists, just as world leaders convene in Sharm el-Sheikh for the UN climate change conference.