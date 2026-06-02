UN warns possibly strong El Nino could push global temperatures higher

GENEVA: The United Nations weather agency on Tuesday (Jun 2) forecast a moderate or possibly strong El Nino that could drive up global temperatures and increase the risk of extreme weather over the coming months.

El Nino is a periodic warming of sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean, ​which typically lasts between nine and 12 months, according ​to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

The WMO said warm ocean waters were fueling El Nino’s development and predicted above-average temperatures in most parts of the world from June to August. The WMO said it is likely El Nino will continue until November.

“We need to prepare for a potentially strong El Nino event – which will exacerbate drought and heavy rainfall and increase the risk of heatwaves both on land and in the ocean," said WMO's Secretary-General Celeste Saulo.