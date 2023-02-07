Electric trucks produce far fewer emissions than diesel: EU report

PARIS: Electric trucks produce far fewer planet-warming emissions than their diesel counterparts over a lifetime, a report in Europe showed Tuesday (Feb 7), emphasising that the biggest climate impact comes from driving vehicles and not manufacturing them.

The transport sector accounts for about 30 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions in the European Union, the biggest contributor in the bloc. Heavy vehicles like trucks and buses account for about a quarter of those transport emissions.

A fully electric 40-tonne tractor-trailer emits 63 per cent lower emissions compared to diesel trucks over 1.3 million km travelled, according to new research Tuesday from the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) think tank.

This calculation accounts for the emissions associated with the extraction of raw materials, construction and maintenance of the vehicle using the EU's average electricity grid mix.