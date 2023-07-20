COP host UAE emissions plan 'insufficient': Analysis

PARIS: New carbon-cutting plans by this year's UN climate talks host the United Arab Emirates were branded "insufficient" by an analysis on Thursday (Jul 20) that slammed the oil-rich nation for undermining its own targets with plans to increase fossil fuel production.

The UAE, which will host the COP28 United Nations talks in November and December, released its updated climate plans last week, laying out a tougher target to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 19 per cent by 2030 compared to 2019 levels.

But Climate Action Tracker, an analysis project run by non-profit climate organisations, said that while this marked an improvement on the UAE's previous plan, its intention to increase fossil fuel production would render it "unachievable".

"While the UAE has updated its target, when so many governments have not, it has a long way to go on a number of levels, including policies to meet its target, and weaning itself off fossil fuels," said Santiago Woollands of NewClimate Institute, one of the groups behind the analysis.

The world remains far off track on the Paris Agreement's goals to curb global warming to 2 degrees Celsius - and preferably 1.5 degrees Celsius.