More than 100 global leaders pledge to end deforestation by 2030

GLASGOW: More than 100 global leaders late on Monday (Nov 1) pledged to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by the end of the decade, underpinned by US$19 billion in public and private funds to invest in protecting and restoring forests.

The joint statement at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow was backed by the leaders of countries including Brazil, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, which collectively account for 85 per cent of the world's forests.

The Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forest and Land Use will cover forests totalling more than 33.6 million sq km, according to a statement from the UK prime minister's office on behalf of the leaders.

"We will have a chance to end humanity's long history as nature's conqueror, and instead become its custodian," said British leader Boris Johnson, calling it an unprecedented agreement.

A slew of additional government and private initiatives were launched on Tuesday to help reach that goal, including billions in pledges for indigenous guardians of the forest and sustainable agriculture.