Energy crisis fuels calls to cut methane emissions

PARIS: World officials pushed on Monday (May 4) for faster action to reduce methane emissions from the fossil fuel sector, arguing it would both help slow climate change and boost energy security as the Middle East war chokes off supply.

Using its role as rotating president of the Group of Seven industrialised powers, France convened government officials, industry leaders and experts to build momentum ahead of the UN's COP31 climate summit in November.

Methane, the second biggest contributor to climate change, stays in the atmosphere for far less time than CO2, but its warming effect is roughly 80 times more potent over a 20-year period.

"I sincerely hope that the discussions we will have today will enable us to join our forces to accelerate the implementation of effective solutions to reduce methane emissions," French Ecological Transition Minister Monique Barbut said in a speech.

"Of course, action on methane is not a fight of any single actor and nobody can win it alone," Barbut said.

Under the Global Methane Pledge, launched at COP26 in Glasgow in 2021, nearly 160 countries have committed to cutting global methane emissions by 30 per cent by 2030 compared with 2020 levels.

But Barbut said the world remains "very far" from meeting that goal.

Around 60 percent of methane emissions are linked to human actions.

The fossil fuel sector - oil, gas and coal - accounts for 35 per cent of methane emissions from human activity, the IEA said in a report on Monday.

"Yet there is still no sign that methane emissions from fossil fuel operations are falling, despite well-known and proven mitigation pathways," according to the IEA's Global Methane Tracker 2026.

Such emissions from the sector remained "near record highs", the report said.