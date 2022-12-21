Energy crisis spurs green momentum, but countries need to ‘accelerate transition’: Experts

The energy crisis fuelled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year has powered an unprecedented acceleration of renewables, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Total capacity growth for clean energy worldwide is expected to almost double in the next five years, overtaking coal as the largest source of electricity generation, said an IEA report released in early December.

However, countries need to "accelerate their transition" in order to meet the global push to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, experts said.

Sanctions on Russia’s energy and commodities, along with supply chain disruptions, pushed global energy prices sky high this year and forced nations to turn to other sources to power households and businesses.

While this has spurred the transition to green energy, a good proportion of power generation is still heavily dependent on oil, coal and gas, observers said.

Many countries merely shifted their reliance on Russian gas to other fossil sources, instead of making a more committed switch to green energy, said Professor of Energy Daniel Kammen from the University of California, Berkeley.

Looking at how the war in Ukraine plays out to determine the future of energy prices is a short-term outlook that still places much dependence on fossil gas and is not sustainable in the long term, he added.

“Countries need to significantly accelerate their transition off of not only Russian gas, but all gas because ultimately for the climate equation, it doesn't matter where that fossil gas comes from,” Prof Kammen told CNA’s Asia First on Tuesday (Dec 20).

“The longer term equation is: Not only coal has to go away, but fossil gas has to go away as well. And (the latter is) more controversial because many countries are still exploring and finding new sources of fossil gas, and not using this moment to transition to renewables,” he added.