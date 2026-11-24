LONDON: England registered 5,258 deaths linked to this summer's heat, the highest number of such fatalities on record, the UK's Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said in estimates released on Tuesday (Nov 24).

"Summer 2026 was an exceptional summer, with the highest mortality observed since 2016, when the UKHSA began publishing annual heat mortality reports," the agency said in a provisional report.

Britain experienced its hottest summer on record this year, characterised by early and successive heatwaves.

The country has also seen an exceptional drought that resulted from a lack of rainfall not seen in nearly 200 years.

Scientists say human-driven climate change is amplifying extreme weather events, with Europe warming faster than the global average and heatwaves growing more frequent and severe.

While the provisional figures may be revised, the mortality impact "exceeds that observed in any previous annual heat-associated mortality estimate", the UKHSA added.

The latest figure, logged across seven "heat episodes" between May and September, topples the previous record of 2,985 estimated heat-linked deaths in summer 2022.

The UKHSA analysis compares mortality during periods of heat with mortality during "nearby non-heat periods", the agency said.

This is particularly useful for understanding the impacts of heatwaves, it added.

Multiple European countries registered record heat-related deaths after a sweltering summer this year, including Germany with 16,300 and more than 5,000 in Spain.

A report published in The Lancet medical journal last month said climate change must be declared a "global health emergency" and found there were more than three million deaths caused by heat between 2016 and 2023.

Heat-related excess deaths often result from the higher risk of heart attacks and strokes caused by the strain of trying to keep body temperatures stable.

Britain's national weather agency has predicted the El Nino weather pattern could make 2027 the hottest year globally.

Experts are urging the country to better prepare homes and public infrastructure for warmer summers.