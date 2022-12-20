From feasting to spring-cleaning: How to have a sustainable Christmas and Chinese New Year

CONSCIOUS GIFTING

Christmas does not have to revolve around consumption and physical gifts, said Ms Dickson.

“We can start to get a little bit more creative about how we gift to our family and friends,” she said, adding that people can start to take the materialism out of giving gifts and look at shared experiences instead.

“You can have many different types of experiences or go on holiday. There are things like subscriptions to different things that you could have,” she said, citing the example of publications.

Edible gifts can also be enjoyed together, she added.

She said that for those who are already on their sustainability journey, the holiday season can also be used as an opportunity to educate loved ones by helping them understand the use of zero-waste products.

It can also be an educational journey for older children, she said. They can be encouraged to volunteer with a charity or donate their toys to children in need.

“Trying to create different traditions through experiences at Christmas time can be something really beautiful and can set the kids and the family on a completely different trajectory for what tradition looks like at this time of year,” she said.

MORE LOVE FOR PRE-LOVED

Gifts can also be pre-loved, Ms Dickson said, adding that the taboo around gifting pre-loved items needs to go.

“There's so much good stuff in the secondary markets and you can get some really great deals, very high quality items,” she said.

Re-gifting should also be more accepted, she added.

“Sometimes, you might receive gifts, and they may not be right for you. But they might be right for someone in your life. I think it's a beautiful thing to be able to repurpose, and to give that to someone else," she said.

The same applies to gifts for children, said Ms Dickson. She added that toy swaps are options when it comes to getting presents for them.

“Especially when the kids are young, they're not going to know something's brand new or not. And sometimes they don't even really care about the gifts, sometimes they like the box more.”

DITCHING WRAPPING PAPER, REUSING TREES

There is not really any need to buy wrapping paper these days, given that many people have packaging from items delivered to their homes, said Ms Dickson.

“You could just upcycle some of what gets delivered to your house, like keep some of that packaging, especially if it's nice,” she said.

Items like paper boxes can be jazzed up with a little painting and even old clothes can be used to wrap gifts.

Ms Dickson said that she once used newspapers to wrap her Christmas gifts. “It doesn't need to be sparkling, shiny, new wrapping paper that also sometimes can be difficult to recycle. Using what you have, collecting the packaging that's already been brought to your house, and then just sort of repurposing – that is a great place to start."

If every American family wrapped three presents in reused materials a year, they would save enough paper to cover 45,000 football fields, she said.

“And that's just America. You can't imagine how we (can) expand that to the rest of the world as well.”

Ms Dickson also urged families not to buy a fresh Christmas tree every year.

“If we were to buy a fresh tree every year, that means that tree has come from somewhere around the world, it's been shipped in cold storage, and it's got to us fresh, and then it lasts for maybe two, three weeks, and then it dies.”

Buying a reusable tree that can last for years or second-hand trees are better options. Reusing Christmas decorations is also a good idea, she added.

While going treeless may be the most eco-friendly option, she acknowledged that traditions run strong.

“We don’t want people to feel like they are sacrificing. We want people to feel like they are going on a slightly different adventure or doing things in a different way,” she said.