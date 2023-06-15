Environment activists smear paint on Monet work in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM: Environment activists on Wednesday (Jun 14) smeared red paint and glued their hands to the protective glass on a Monet painting at Stockholm's National Museum, police and the museum said.

"Two women around the ages of 25 and 30 were arrested," police said, as the organisation Aterstall Vatmarker (Restore Wetlands) claimed responsibility in an interview with AFP.

The museum told AFP it was "not yet known" if the painting itself had been damaged.

The artwork was "The Artist's Garden at Giverny", painted by French impressionist Claude Monet in 1900.

The painting "is being examined by the museum's curators to see if there has been any damage", the museum said in a statement, while spokeswoman Hanna Tottmar said they hoped to "have more information" on Thursday.