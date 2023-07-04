EU climate chief urges 'decisive' joint action with China on climate crisis

BEIJING: The European Union's climate chief Frans Timmermans on Tuesday (Jul 4) called for faster and more decisive joint action with China to tackle the "accelerating" climate crisis, as China gears up to ensure power supplies amid extreme heat this summer.

Timmermans, who is in Beijing for climate talks, met with Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang at the Diaoyutai state guest house on Tuesday, where China's leaders have traditionally received senior foreign visitors.

Humanity is confronted with a "triple crisis", namely global warming, a loss of biodiversity and pollution, Timmermans said.

"The crises are accelerating. If we want to contain them, we need to act faster and more decisively than we have done so far," Timmermans told Ding, adding that coordinated action between China and the EU could inspire global action.