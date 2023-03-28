EU fossil fuel car ban gets final green light

BRUSSELS: The 27 European Union member states gave final approval on Tuesday (Mar 28) to a ban on sales of new fossil fuel cars by 2035, after Germany dropped a last-minute blocking effort.

The vote was a formality after ambassadors on Monday backed the milestone agreement.

The majority of the bloc's energy ministers rubber-stamped the ban on Tuesday during a meeting in Brussels, with only Poland against. Bulgaria, Italy and Romania abstained.

The ban on internal combustion engines is a critical part of the bloc's push to be climate-neutral by 2050, with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

It was actually due to be approved earlier this month but Berlin frustrated its EU partners by withdrawing its support and demanding an exemption for synthetic fuels.