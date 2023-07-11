EU Commission plans to make freight transport greener in new measures

BRUSSELS: The European Commission plans to cut red tape and crack down on greenwashing in the transport of freight in new measures aimed at lowering emissions in a sector which accounts for 30 per cent of the European Union's carbon dioxide emissions.

The proposed measures announced on Tuesday (Jul 11), which will also see the first significant changes in around 30 years in the size of trucks operating in the bloc, are part of the EU's efforts to deliver on its Green Deal and net zero emissions targets.

Despite being a major source of CO2 emissions in the European Union, there is no standard framework for freight companies in the 27-member bloc to calculate "door-to-door" emissions - a reporting gap the Commission wants to fill with the CountEmissionsEU regulation.

"This (gap) often leads to a significant discrepancy in results...(and) creates conditions for greenwashing, and can give wrong incentives to users."

The new EU framework would be mandatory for companies that choose to publish their emissions or share these with their business partners.