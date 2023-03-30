EU reaches deal on more ambitious renewable energy targets for 2030

BRUSSELS: European Union negotiators struck a political deal on Thursday (Mar 30) on more ambitious targets to expand the use of renewable energy by 2030, an important pillar of the bloc's plans to fight climate change and end the use of Russian fossil fuels.

EU countries and the European Parliament agreed that by 2030, the 27-country EU will get 42.5 per cent of its energy from renewable sources like wind and solar, member of European Parliament Markus Pieper said in a post on Twitter.

The political deal must now be approved by the EU Parliament and EU countries, before it can become law. Those votes are usually a formality that approves the deal without changes.

The new law will replace the EU's current target for a 32 per cent share of renewable energy by 2030.