Europe flooding in 2024 worst in over a decade: Report

PARIS: Europe experienced its most extensive flooding in over a decade in 2024, the EU's climate change monitor reported on Tuesday (Apr 15), with almost one-third of its rivers swelling to bursting point.

Swathes of the continent were inundated during the year, with the worst hit Valencia in Spain, and central and eastern Europe, said the Copernicus Climate Change Service.

These disasters took place during the hottest year around the world, and underscore the threat that flooding poses for Europe, as the world warms because of human-driven climate change.

Storms and floods in 2024 killed more than 300 people, affected 413,000 others people across Europe, and inflicted at least €18 billion (US$20.5 billion) in economic damage.

Some 30 per cent of Europe's river network flooded in what was one of the continent's 10 wettest years since 1950, Copernicus said in a new report with the UN's World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

"Europe saw the most widespread flooding since 2013," Samantha Burgess of the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), which runs the Copernicus climate monitor, told journalists ahead of the report being published.

Up to three months' worth of rain fell in just five days in September as Storm Boris brought immense flooding and widespread damage to eight countries in central and eastern Europe.

A month later, powerful storms whipped up by warm, moist air from the Mediterranean Sea dumped torrential rain over Spain, with subsequent floods devastating the eastern province of Valencia.

Most parts of western Europe experienced wetter-than-usual conditions in 2024 but eastern parts of the continent were on average drier and warmer.