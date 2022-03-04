Europe sizes up renewables to reduce reliance on Russian gas

LONDON: As Russian troops encircle the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, European governments are scrambling to mitigate their exposure to Russian gas supplies in the face of public outcry over dependence on Moscow's energy.

But as Germany mulls slowing its exit from coal and Holland considers ramping up gas extraction, energy experts suggest that, beyond short-term fixes, one ancillary effect of the Ukraine crisis could be a renewed commitment to renewable energy.

"In the context of European Union, this might be the biggest stimulus to the rollout of renewables that the continent has ever had," said Richard Black, senior associate at the UK-based Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit.

"This is such a big crisis … clearly it is concentrating the minds of policymakers," Black told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Last year, Russian gas accounted for approximately 45 per cent of European Union total gas imports and almost 40 per cent of the bloc's overall gas consumption, according to figures from the International Energy Agency.

Germany and Italy are the EU's two largest consumers, with Russian gas accounting for 38 per cent of German imports alone, according to data on the Economy Ministry's website.

Britain imports less than five per cent of its gas needs from Russia, meaning the country is "in no way dependent on Russian gas supply", Britain's Energy Minister Greg Hands told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in emailed comments.

"To continue to protect consumers in the long term, we need to become even more self-reliant and generate more clean power in the UK whilst supporting our North Sea oil and gas industry as part of our transition," the minister said.

"That means more offshore wind, solar, tidal, hydrogen and new nuclear."