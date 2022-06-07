What's on the table in EU parliament's bumper climate vote?

BRUSSELS: The European Parliament will vote on Wednesday (Jun 8) on eight climate change policies to slash emissions faster this decade, with outcomes uncertain as lawmakers are split on whether to boost or weaken the plans.

The package of proposals aims to deliver the 27-country European Union's target of reducing net greenhouse gas emissions 55 per cent by 2030, from 1990 levels.

With the EU racing to wean itself off Russian energy, Brussels is also touting the policies as a way to hasten the switch from imported fossil fuels to locally produced green energy.

Many are headed for tight votes, which will set parliament's position for upcoming negotiations with EU countries on the final laws.

CARBON MARKET REFORM

The biggest proposal is an upgrade of the EU's carbon market, the bloc's core emissions-cutting tool, which forces industry and power plants to pay when they emit CO2.

In Wednesday's vote, some lawmakers will attempt to reinforce the scheme to deliver a 67 per cent emissions cut by 2030 - higher than the 61 per cent initially proposed by the European Commission, which drafts EU laws. Others expect a 63 per cent compromise to win.

The proposals would add shipping to the carbon market and hike pollution costs for airlines. One amendment would make it easier for policymakers to intervene if CO2 prices spike, while another would restrict financial speculators from trading - a move designed to stop them influencing prices, but which could limit liquidity in the market.

NEW CARBON MARKET

Meanwhile, parliament may scale back a new EU carbon market imposing CO2 costs on polluting fuels used in buildings and transport from 2025.

Some lawmakers fear the measure would raise household bills, although supporters point to recent high energy costs that have been driven predominantly by fossil fuel prices. Lawmakers will also vote on a fund to use revenues from the new market to help poorer households switch to clean energy.

A compromise deal to be voted on would restrict the scheme to the commercial sector, exempting private consumers until at least 2029. Brussels has warned that could see the EU miss its climate targets.