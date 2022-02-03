Extreme weather kills 140,000 Europeans in 40 years: Report

COPENHAGEN: Extreme weather events such as heatwaves and floods have cost Europe almost 510 billion euros and about 142,000 lives over the past 40 years, according to a new report published on Thursday (Feb 3).

In its study, the European Environment Agency (EEA) called for continued adaptation measures at both individual and state level.

A small number of extreme events, about 3 per cent of the total, were alone responsible for about 60 per cent of the financial damages incurred from 1980 to 2020, the report showed.

When it came to loss of human lives, heatwaves accounted for 91 per cent, with the heatwave experienced in the summer of 2003 killing about 80,000 people.

Similar heatwaves after 2003 caused significantly lower fatalities "as adaptation measures were taken in different countries and by different actors", such as the installation of air conditioners, the EEA noted in a statement.

Globally, the World Meteorological Organisation estimates that the number of weather-related disasters has increased over the past 50 years, causing more damage but fewer deaths.

In Europe, the EEA said the data from the past 40 years does not allow for a definite conclusion to be drawn about whether the increase is due to climate change, because of the very irregular damage recorded in different years.

"All the hazards we describe as weather- and climate-related are influenced by climatic conditions. This said, that is not the same as saying they are all influenced by climate change," EEA expert Wouter Vanneuville told AFP.