Far-reaching UN treaty a must to cut global plastic use: Experts

PARIS: Only a bold and ambitious UN treaty with sweeping reforms of the entire plastic life cycle can stem the world's waste crisis, experts said Monday (Feb 27).

Even if measures thought to have the greatest potential for reducing plastic consumption are implemented, they would still fail to prevent a substantial rise in plastics production and use, they warned in a report.

A year ago 175 nations agreed to end plastic pollution by crafting a binding UN treaty, which could come into being as soon as the end of 2024.

Among the key actions under negotiation are a global ban on single-use plastic items, a "polluter pays" scheme, and a tax on new plastic production.

But even with these policies, there is a "considerable" possibility the treaty "will be too weak to bend the consumption curve downward", the authors said in a statement.

On current trends, plastic use will nearly double from 2019 across G20 countries by 2050, reaching 451 million tonnes each year, according to the report, jointly produced by Economist Impact and The Nippon Foundation.

In 1950, only two million tonnes of plastic were produced worldwide.

"The findings highlight the level of ambition and the sense of urgency needed at the negotiation table," coauthor Gillian Parker told AFP.