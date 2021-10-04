Fires, floods, flying insects: 10 recent climate-fuelled disasters

PARIS: From a summer of fire and record floods, to freak frosts and locusts invasions, experts say man-made climate change is wreaking havoc on the world's weather.

Here are some of the most devastating climate-fuelled disasters from the past two years:

MEDITERRANEAN ON FIRE

Greece's worst heatwave in decades fuelled deadly wildfires that burned nearly 100,000 hectares this year in what the prime minister called the country's "greatest ecological disaster in decades".

The summer blazes killed about 80 people in Algeria and Turkey, with Italy and Spain also ravaged by uncontrolled fire.

Scientists say the Mediterranean rim is a climate change "hot spot" with worse to come.