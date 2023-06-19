Experiencing more turbulence on flights? Climate change could be a reason

Bad news for nervous fliers. The next time you're gripping the armrests during yet another bumpy flight, know that the worsening climate crisis might be to blame.

While it's largely considered a normal occurrence, turbulence can cause occasional jolts and drops that may unsettle passengers. In some cases, particularly when turbulence is strong, it can even pose a potential danger.

On Friday (Jun 16), five crew members were injured after a British Airways (BA) flight bound for London turned back to Singapore due to a "rare episode of severe turbulence".

Seven people were also taken to hospital in March after a Lufthansa flight from Texas to Frankfurt experienced a severe episode over Tennessee.

A recent study by the University of Reading’s Department of Meteorology has helped to clear the air on what appears to be an increase in such incidents.

The findings showed that more turbulence of a certain kind, known as clear-air turbulence (CAT), was caused in recent years by the changes in wind speed due to warmer air.

It is also projected to intensify in response to future climate change.

Clear-air turbulence is of particular concern as it is "invisible", often occurring with no visible warning in the sky ahead. This means it is difficult to observe in advance and challenging to forecast.

CLIMATE CHANGE AND TURBULENCE

The study, published in the Geophysical Research Letters journal in June, analysed global CAT trends from 1979 to 2020.

Clear-air turbulence, as defined by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), is the "point at which unsecured objects begin to move, and at which people find it difficult to move around inside the cabin".