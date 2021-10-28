Floating farms, salt-resistant rice: Bangladeshis adapt to survive

"Most of the farmers here are poor and the land is scarce. But if we can't grow anything during the seven months, we would starve," neighbour Mohammad Mostofa added.

So they and other local farmers in Mugarjhor, a region 200km south of Dhaka, revived a century-old technique of using seed beds that sit atop the water.

They stack layers of water hyacinth and bamboo tied together by their roots to create a raft, between two and four foot high, on which to plant seeds - often using wood chippings and coconut coir as a fertiliser.

This forms a light, floating vegetable garden - bitter gourds, spinach and okra can all be grown this way - able to rise and fall with the water levels.

The floating farms have become community initiatives, in some villages, women spend months preparing the beds before boatmen take them across water-logged fields, old beds are composted.

'CANNOT DO IT ALONE'

Ever-more frequent cyclones, rising sea levels, floods, erosion, drought and unreliable rains have already displaced millions, either into city slums or abroad.

Those that stay have no choice but to find new ways of working.

Some farmers have stopped growing crops opting instead to grow shrimp in the brackish water, or crab-fattening - capturing wild crabs and feeding them up to then sell - as well as rearing ducks, which fetch a high price in Dhaka eateries.

Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) have created new salt-resistant varieties of the staple crop.

"Normal rice does not grow in saline water. Salinity saps the energy of rice stalks," explained scientist Alamgir Hossain.

BRRI has now created a strain that can grow in water with triple the saline levels that normal rice can cope with, he said.

This has offered "new hope" to farmers in coastal regions, where seawater is increasingly encroaching the land, he added.