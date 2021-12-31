'Opt for cycling': French car ads must back alternatives

PARIS: Car advertisements in France will have to include messages encouraging people to consider less-polluting travel alternatives from 2022 as part of the government's drive to rein in CO2 emissions.

The requirement, set to come into force in March, was confirmed in the government's Official Journal this week after years of lobbying from environmental groups - many of which seek an outright ban on automobile ads.

Similar to mandatory reminders to eat healthy on food and drink ads, the standardised messages will suggest that drivers adopt more environmentally responsible options when possible.

Carmakers will have three choices: "Consider carpooling", "For day-to-day use, take public transportation", or "For short trips, opt for walking or cycling".

They will be required for all media - print, TV, radio or Internet - and must also include the hashtag "#SeDeplacerMoinsPolluer" (Move and Pollute Less).

The ads will also have to include a vehicle's CO2 emission class, a new ranking system to inform consumers about the environmental impact that is part of a wider climate action law approved by lawmakers in July.