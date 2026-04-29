France unveils plan to ditch all fossil fuels by 2050

SANTA MARTA: France on Tuesday (Apr 28) announced a "first of its kind" plan to phase out coal by 2030, oil by 2045 and gas by 2050 during a global conference aimed at breaking reliance on fossil fuels.

The "roadmap" was published as dozens of nations gather in Santa Marta, Colombia for the first-ever international talks on how to transition away from planet-heating fossil fuels.

France's roadmap does not present new pledges but brings existing climate and energy policies and targets under one umbrella with an explicit goal.

Analysts said no other country had published such a clear and comprehensive plan and it sent an important signal at a moment when countries are reassessing their reliance on fossil fuels.

France's envoy at the conference, Benoit Faraco, said the roadmap set deadlines for the end of fossil fuel use across the economy, the second-largest in Europe.

Coal would be phased out by 2030, oil by 2045 and gas by 2050 for energy purposes, the roadmap said.

"That's quite original, because we are probably one of the rarest countries who have a clear deadline for all fossil fuel energy," he told reporters in Santa Marta.

France only generates a fraction of its electricity from hydrocarbons, thanks to its extensive nuclear power generation.

But Faraco said the roadmap also committed to phasing out fossil fuel production, electrifying sectors like heating and transport, and helping finance the transition in other countries.

It formalises France's existing targets for reducing greenhouse gas pollution - namely to reduce emissions by five per cent a year over the 2024-2028 period with the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

France's cuts to greenhouse gas emissions slowed for a second straight year in 2025 and remain well below what is needed to meet its climate goals.