Gaza campaign aims to replace plastic bags with cloth ones

GAZA: The "Replace It" campaign in Gaza is distributing bags made of cloth to encourage residents to avoid using plastic totes, which can end up in the sea or littering the streets.

Under the project, funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), young Palestinian women and men tour the streets, educate passersby and store owners about the dangers of the excessive use of plastic to the environment, and offer them cloth bags to use instead.

The scheme wants to raise awareness about alternatives to the rolls of free, single-use bags that line the aisles of Gaza’s produce markets. Customers can end up with dozens of them at the end of a single shopping trip.

Azhar Tanboura, of the local Joint Services Council for Solid Waste Management, which oversees the project, said the Gaza Strip produced 200 tonnes of solid waste a day, 16 per cent of which is plastic.

"The environment cannot accommodate plastic waste as it is non-biodegradable," Tanboura said.