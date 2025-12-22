Swiss court to hear landmark climate case by Indonesian island residents against cement giant

GENEVA: A Swiss court has decided to hear a landmark climate case pitting residents of a tiny Indonesian island being swallowed by rising sea levels against cement giant Holcim, NGOs helping the islanders said on Monday (Dec 22).

"For the first time ever in Switzerland, a court has admitted climate litigation brought against a large corporation," said a statement from NGOs including Swiss Church Aid (HEKS).

The case is part of a wider international movement seeking to hold major companies responsible for climate damage that imperils millions, especially in developing countries.

Oil companies have typically been the main target, but activists are hoping the Swiss case will highlight the role of the cement industry, which is responsible for around 8 per cent of annual carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions caused by human activity.

Four residents of Pari island filed the case in January 2023, demanding compensation from the world's largest cement firm and help to fund protection measures on the island.

Two of the islanders travelled to Switzerland for a September hearing at the court in Zug, where Holcim is headquartered, to determine whether it would consider the complaint.

"GIVES US STRENGTH"

"The court has now made its ruling: the complaint must be admitted in its entirety," the NGOs said.

Both sides received the ruling in advance of Monday's publication and they can still appeal against it.

Holcim said in a statement it had "anticipated this as a potential outcome and intend to appeal".

Environmentalists have said 11 per cent of the 42ha island of Pari has disappeared in recent years, and it could be completely underwater by 2050.

One of the plaintiffs, Asmania, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, hailed Monday's decision.

"We are very pleased. This decision gives us the strength to continue our fight," she said in the NGO's statement.