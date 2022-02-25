Geopolitical clouds gather over Europe's climate change plans

CARBON MARKETS

The EU proposals are designed to deliver the bloc's target to cut emissions 55 per cent by 2030, from 1990 levels, putting the world's third-biggest economy on a path that, if followed globally, could avoid global warming's worst impacts.



They include a 2035 ban on new petrol and diesel cars, taxes on polluting jet fuel and carbon border tariffs on imports of high-carbon goods.



A proposed new emissions trading system (ETS) is particularly contentious. That would introduce carbon costs for transport and buildings - costs that fuel suppliers may pass on to consumers through higher bills.



"What is the cost and who will pay? We are warning that if we don't discuss this we will lose popular support for the whole project," said a senior diplomat from one EU country.



The Commission proposed using revenues from the new market to shield low-income households from the costs. Critics still warn of a political backlash.



Pascal Canfin, chair of the European Parliament's environment committee, said the ETS proposal was so contentious it could "freeze the whole package" of climate laws.



Groups representing more than 200 of the EU assembly's 705 lawmakers this month proposed amendments to scrap the new ETS, according to documents seen by Reuters.



Soaring energy costs are also looming over reforms of the EU's existing carbon market, which forces power plants and industry to buy permits when they emit CO2.



CO2 permit prices soared by 150 per cent last year and are now trading around 90 euros per tonne - a near-record level that analysts say could incentivise key green industrial technologies such as CO2 capture facilities.



But as CO2 costs have increased, so too have calls for intervention to dampen price spikes.



Parliament's lead negotiator this month proposed rules making it easier for policymakers to release more permits into the ETS if prices rise rapidly. Countries including Poland, Spain and Romania back the idea, although others warn against undermining the price signal for low-carbon investments.



"Any intervention on pricing is undesirable," one EU diplomat said.

BALANCING ACT

The European Parliament and EU countries plan to confirm their positions on the biggest proposals, including the carbon market, by July. The Commission has urged negotiators to strike deals before a UN climate summit in November, strengthening the EU's diplomatic hand to convince other countries to improve their plans.



EU officials expect some talks to spill into 2023. Contentious proposals may be escalated to EU leaders, raising the bar for approval as they take decisions unanimously.



The challenge is to ensure that the final package will still deliver the EU's legally-binding emissions targets.



"Everybody's saying the targets are too high and too binding. The problem is that if you add all of those concerns, you are going to miss your 2030 target," said Lucie Mattera, head of think tank E3G's Brussels office.



Green lawmaker Bas Eickhout said he was optimistic some plans could be made more ambitious, such as proposals to expand renewable energy and tighten CO2 limits for cars.



"The member states on each file are becoming a bit more careful," Eickhout said. "Well, they promised the 55 per cent so they will have to deliver."