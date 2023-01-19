Germany's Greens must squeeze coalition on climate after coal mine protest

BERLIN: Germany's Greens party can weather disapproval from its environmentalist base over its role in approving the demolition of a village to expand a coal mine if it uses that concession to accelerate other climate policies, activists and analysts say.

Two Greens ministers fronted the government decision to demolish Luetzerath village in western Germany, a move that led to scuffles between activists and police in protests over the past week. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was briefly detained.

The government, in which the Greens are a coalition partner, agreed to the mine expansion by RWE on the condition the energy firm phased out coal eight years earlier than planned in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The Greens viewed that compromise as a win, although the move incensed many environmental activists, particularly as the coal being mined is lignite, one of the most polluting types.

"They keep talking about the 1.5-degree target, while it is clear we will break it by 2030 at the latest," said Jakob Beyer from the Last Generation climate group, referring to a goal to stop the planet warming by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Other Greens supporters saw it as a pragmatic move when Germany needs to replace dwindling Russian gas supplies amid the Ukraine crisis but they said it should be followed by squeezing more from coalition partners to make a faster shift towards renewable energy and to push other climate policies.

"Many people understand that other things have been prioritised for now, but this understanding will be exhausted at some point," Sascha Mueller-Kraenner, the national managing director of DUH environmental group, told Reuters.

He said the Greens needed to secure a faster phase-out for using coal in power generation than the 2038 government agreed on deadline, a demand resisted in many eastern German states amid an energy crunch caused by the war in Ukraine.