Germany misses 2022 climate target on Ukraine war fallout

FRANKFURT: Germany used more renewable energy than ever in 2022 but again failed to reach its CO2-reduction goal as Russia's war in Ukraine prompted a return to more coal and oil use, a think tank reported on Wednesday (Jan 4).

Europe's biggest economy emitted 761 million tonnes of greenhouse gases last year, just one tonne fewer than in 2021 and overshooting the target of 756 million tonnes, the energy think tank Agora Energiewende said in a statement.

"CO2 emissions are stagnating at a high level, despite significantly lower energy consumption by households and industry," said Agora's Germany director Simon Mueller.

"This is an alarm signal with regard to climate targets," he added.

The German government had aimed to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 40 per cent by 2020 compared with 1990 levels, but has yet to achieve the feat.