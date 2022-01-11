Germany to speed up green energy projects in 'gigantic' effort

FRANKFURT: Germany's Climate and Energy minister Robert Habeck on Tuesday (Jan 11) pledged to drastically ramp up renewable energy projects in the coming years, saying the country faced a "gigantic" task to meet climate protection goals.

Germany needs to become "more efficient and faster" in the fight against climate change, Green party minister Habeck said, as he unveiled an ambitious package of measures to help make Europe's top economy carbon neutral by 2045.

Among the most eye-catching proposals was the pledge to set aside 2 per cent of Germany's land surface for wind energy projects, up from around 0.5 per cent currently.

Habeck, who heads a "super ministry" of energy, climate protection and the economy in the new German government, promised to cut red tape to make it easier to get wind projects approved.

He also called on citizens and regional authorities to show greater acceptance for wind turbines, after local objections often blocked such projects in the past.

"Everyone needs to cooperate," Habeck told reporters.