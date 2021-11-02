How a global carbon market could accelerate net zero

As companies around the world seek to burnish their green credentials, plans for a rigorous and regulated international carbon market to help countries and businesses reach their climate goals are becoming a key part of the fight against climate change.

Proposals were outlined in Article 6 of the 2015 Paris Agreement, which has been argued over by climate diplomats for six years. Now it is turning into one of the hot topics for the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow.

While there are prospects that a deal can be reached, there are also plenty of worries about what could happen if it is poorly executed.

1. WHAT IS ARTICLE 6?

It provides a framework to help countries work together to reach emissions-reduction goals, primarily by trading credits that count towards their targets and sharing the burden of the climate fight.

It was included in the 2015 Paris Agreement, which more than 190 countries have ratified, but the specifics were still in dispute at the 2019 COP meeting in Madrid, and the proposals since then have not led to anything concrete.

2. WHY THE URGENCY NOW?

Diplomats are coming under pressure to agree to formalise them during the United Nations climate talks at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland in November.

If a country is cutting emissions faster than it needs to meet its Paris Agreement target, it could sell its success as credits to other countries that could count it toward their reductions.

Article 6 could also help establish a global carbon offset programme, under which governments and companies could invest in emissions-reducing projects and then trade the credits they generate around the world.