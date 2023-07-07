Global maritime sector agrees deal on carbon-reduction target

LONDON: The International Maritime Organization, overseer of the highly-polluting shipping industry, sealed a landmark deal on Friday (Jul 7) to improve its target to cut carbon emissions but green campaigners said it fell far short.

Compared with 2008 levels, the United Nations' global shipping regulator agreed to cut total annual emissions of greenhouse gases "by at least 20 per cent, striving for 30 per cent, by 2030" and "by at least 70 per cent, striving for 80 per cent, by 2040" according to the agreement.

That compared with the prior target for a 50 per cent reduction by mid-century from 2008.

The International Maritime Organization described the deal as "historic", adding that it "remains committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions from international shipping and, as a matter of urgency, aims to phase them out as soon as possible".

The IMO said the "carbon intensity" of ships was expected to decline over time with "further improvement of energy efficiency" of new vessels.