Global nature deal edges closer to reality at UN summit

MONTREAL: Negotiators at a UN summit to protect nature appeared closer to reaching a new global deal on Sunday that could see 30 per cent of land and sea protected by 2030, with hundreds of billions of dollars directed toward conserving the world's wild places and species.

China, the president of the COP15 conference in Montreal, released a proposed text that environmental campaigners praised for setting aspirational goals.

The text "accurately reflects an ambitious approach and a compromise position that has a chance of getting through the negotiations", said Brian O'Donnell, director of the non-profit Campaign for Nature. "I give them credit for navigating a really difficult challenge."

The draft, based on the last two weeks of talks, sets a crucial financial target of US$200 billion per year for conservation initiatives, though demands less from wealthy countries than some developing states had wanted.

It lays out support for protecting 30 per cent of land and waters by 2030, a landmark goal informally known as 30-by-30.

Businesses will also be asked to assess and disclose how they affect and are affected by biodiversity considerations, but reporting will not be mandatory.

Ministers from nearly 200 governments now need to hammer out the details of the 23 proposed targets through Monday. Policymakers hope a deal can spur nature conservation the same way that an international pact in Paris in 2015 helped mobilize efforts to limit planet-warming carbon emissions.

"This provides a floor to land a deal on," said Li Shuo, global policy adviser at Greenpeace East Asia. "The final days of COP15 need to build from here."