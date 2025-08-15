Global plastic pollution treaty talks extended in 'haze' of confusion

GENEVA: Talks on striking a global treaty on combating plastic pollution were extended an extra day into Friday (Aug 15) but with no clear endgame in sight.

Ten days of negotiations at the United Nations in Geneva were due to wrap up on Thursday but with 23 minutes of the day left, the talks were prolonged.

However, after a day of frantic negotiations, there were few signs that rival country blocs were any closer to bridging their differences and striking a text on dealing with the scourge of plastic that pollutes land, oceans and people's bodies.

"As consultations of my revised draft text are still ongoing, this plenary is therefore adjourned, to be convened on Aug 15, 2025, at a time to be announced," talks chair Luis Vayas Valdivieso said before gavelling the session closed.

The plenary session - bringing all 185 negotiating countries together in the UN Palais des Nations' main assembly hall - lasted less than a minute, with shocked reactions among the delegates packing the room.