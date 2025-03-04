New plastics pollution talks set for August: UN

PARIS: A new round of negotiations for an international treaty on reducing global plastics pollution will be held in Geneva in August, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) said on Monday (Mar 3).

A previous round of negotiations - tasked with hammering out a legally binding treaty - ended without agreement in South Korea last year.

Plastic pollution is so ubiquitous that microplastics have been found on the highest mountain peaks, in the deepest ocean trenches and scattered throughout almost every part of the human body.

The announcement on the UNEP website of the new talks comes in the wake of a last-ditch COP16 finance deal on biodiversity agreed in Rome last week by delegates from some 150 countries.

UNEP said the new plastics talks will be held at the Palais des Nations in Geneva from Aug 5 to 14.