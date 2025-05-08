Global temperatures stuck at near-record highs in April: EU monitor

PARIS: Global temperatures were stuck at near-record highs in April, the EU's climate monitor said on Thursday (May 8), extending an unprecedented heat streak and raising questions about how quickly the world might be warming.

The extraordinary heat spell was expected to subside as warmer El Nino conditions faded last year, but temperatures have stubbornly remained at record or near-record levels well into this year.

"And then comes 2025, when we should be settling back, and instead we are remaining at this accelerated step-change in warming," said Johan Rockstrom, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research.

"And we seem to be stuck there. What this is caused (by) – what is explaining it – is not entirely resolved, but it's a very worrying sign," he told AFP.

In its latest bulletin, the Copernicus Climate Change Service said that April was the second-hottest in its dataset, which draws on billions of measurements from satellites, ships, aircraft and weather stations.

All but one of the last 22 months exceeded 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, the warming limit enshrined in the Paris agreement, beyond which major and lasting climate and environmental changes become more likely.