Half a degree Celsius makes a big difference in a warming world

PARIS: Half a degree Celsius may not seem like much, but climate experts say a world that has warmed 1.5 degrees Celsius above 19th-century levels compared to 2 degrees Celsius could be the difference between life and death.
A 2 degrees Celsius Earth would see the number of people facing extreme heat waves more than double. A quarter of a billion more people would face water shortages.
The Arctic Ocean will be ice-free not once in a century but once every 10 years.
Countries that signed the Paris Agreement vowed to cap the rise in global temperatures - already 1.1 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial benchmark - at well below 2 degrees Celsius, and preferably at 1.5 degrees Celsius.
Humanity is still far off the mark: Even if fulfilled, current pledges to reduce emissions would still set the planet on course to warm by a "catastrophic" 2.7 degrees Celsius, according to the UN.
Here is what the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says we can expect in a world that warms by 1.5 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees Celsius and beyond.
HEAT WAVES
Maximum temperatures in some areas will increase by three degrees if the climate warms 1.5 degrees Celsius, four if global heating reaches the 2 degrees Celsius-mark.
Heat waves that occur once-a-decade today will become four times more likely at 1.5 degrees Celsius, and nearly six times more likely at 2 degrees Celsius.
The odds of extreme hot spells currently seen once every 50 year increase by nearly nine fold at 1.5 degrees Celsius, and 40 fold in a 4 degrees Celsius-world.
More people will be affected as well: The percentage of humanity exposed to extreme heatwaves at least once every five years jumps from 14 per cent at 1.5 degrees Celsius to 37 per cent with an extra half-a-degree.
STORMS
Global warming will cause more rain at higher latitudes, north and south of the equator, as well as in the tropics and some monsoon zones.
Precipitation in sub-tropical zones will likely become rarer, raising the spectre of drought.
Extreme precipitation events today are 1.3 times more likely and seven per cent more intense than before global warming kicked in.
At 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming, extreme rain, snowfall or other precipitation events will be 10 per cent heavier and 1.5 times more likely.
DROUGHT
In drought-prone regions dry spells are twice as likely in a 1.5 degrees Celsius world, and four times more likely if temperatures climb 4 degrees Celsius.
Capping the rise in average global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius rather than 2 degrees Celsius would prevent an additional 200 to 250 million people from facing severe water shortages.
Limiting drought would also reduce the risk of related disasters such as wildfires.
FOOD
In a world that is two degrees warmer than pre-industrial levels, seven to 10 per cent of agricultural land will no longer be farmable.
Yields are also predicted to decrease, with corn harvests in tropical zones estimated to drop by three percent in a 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer world and seven percent with a rise of 2 degrees Celsius.
SEA LEVELS
If global warming is capped at 2 degrees Celsius, the ocean watermark will go up about half a metre over the 21st century. It will continue rising to nearly two metres by 2300 - twice the amount predicted by the IPCC in 2019.
Because of uncertainty over ice sheets, scientists cannot rule out a total rise of two metres by 2100 in a worst-case emissions scenario.
Limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius would reduce rising sea levels by 10 about centimetres.
SPECIES IN PERIL
All these impacts affect the survival of plants and animals across the planet.
Global warming capped at 1.5 degrees Celsius negatively affects seven percent of ecosystems. At 2 degrees Celsius, that figure nearly doubles.
An increase of 4 degrees Celsius would endanger half of the species on Earth.