Half a degree Celsius makes a big difference in a warming world

PARIS: Half a degree Celsius may not seem like much, but climate experts say a world that has warmed 1.5 degrees Celsius above 19th-century levels compared to 2 degrees Celsius could be the difference between life and death.

A 2 degrees Celsius Earth would see the number of people facing extreme heat waves more than double. A quarter of a billion more people would face water shortages.

The Arctic Ocean will be ice-free not once in a century but once every 10 years.

Countries that signed the Paris Agreement vowed to cap the rise in global temperatures - already 1.1 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial benchmark - at well below 2 degrees Celsius, and preferably at 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Humanity is still far off the mark: Even if fulfilled, current pledges to reduce emissions would still set the planet on course to warm by a "catastrophic" 2.7 degrees Celsius, according to the UN.

Here is what the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says we can expect in a world that warms by 1.5 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees Celsius and beyond.

HEAT WAVES

Maximum temperatures in some areas will increase by three degrees if the climate warms 1.5 degrees Celsius, four if global heating reaches the 2 degrees Celsius-mark.

Heat waves that occur once-a-decade today will become four times more likely at 1.5 degrees Celsius, and nearly six times more likely at 2 degrees Celsius.

The odds of extreme hot spells currently seen once every 50 year increase by nearly nine fold at 1.5 degrees Celsius, and 40 fold in a 4 degrees Celsius-world.

More people will be affected as well: The percentage of humanity exposed to extreme heatwaves at least once every five years jumps from 14 per cent at 1.5 degrees Celsius to 37 per cent with an extra half-a-degree.