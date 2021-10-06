Google includes carbon emissions for flight search results as part of sustainability efforts

SINGAPORE: Travellers using Google to search for flights will now be able to make their choices based not just on price and departure times, but also on the carbon footprint of each flight.

CO2 emissions will be in the search results on Google Flights, the tech giant announced on Wednesday (Oct 6) as part of a slew of sustainability initiatives.

Flights will be labelled as higher, typical, lower or unknown emissions, with those with significantly lower emissions indicated by a green badge.

On its website, Google noted that carbon emission estimates are based on data provided by third parties, taking into account factors such as the distance to the destination as well as the aircraft model and configuration.

"These CO2 metrics are not just flight-specific, they're also seat-specific," said Google Commerce marketing director Stephanie Horton in a live-streamed presentation to the media.

Business or first-class seats occupy more space and therefore make up a larger share of total emissions, said Ms Horton.

The new feature will allow travellers to make better-informed decisions, she added.

In addition, those searching for accommodation will also be able to see if hotels have made "meaningful commitments to sustainability", such as whether they have made efforts towards reducing waste, improving energy efficiency and water conservation.