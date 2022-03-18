Great Barrier Reef suffers 'widespread' bleaching event

SYDNEY: The Great Barrier Reef has again been hit with "widespread" bleaching, authorities said on Friday (Mar 18), as higher-than-average ocean temperatures off Australia's northeast threaten the already struggling World Heritage site.

Surveillance flights over the reef revealed damage due to heat stress ranging from minor to severe bleaching across the 2,300km (1,243 mile) network of corals, the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority said.

"Bleaching has been detected across the Marine Park - it is widespread but variable, across multiple regions, ranging in impact from minor to severe," the authority said in its weekly update.

Over the past week, sea temperatures throughout the marine park ranged between 0.5 and two degrees Celsius above average, while the far north and inshore areas recorded temperatures between two and four degrees above average.

"The most heavily impacted reefs are around the Townsville region. There have also been reports of early mortality where heat stress has been the greatest."

The news comes ahead of a UNESCO trip to the reef to inspect the site's health, informing a decision on its heritage listing which is to be considered in June.

Bleaching occurs when healthy corals become stressed by spikes in ocean temperatures, causing them to expel algae living in their tissues, draining them of their vibrant colours.

There have been five mass bleaching events across the Great Barrier Reef triggered by unusually warm sea temperatures since 1997, leaving many affected corals struggling to survive.

Several cyclones have also battered the reef, as climate change drives more extreme weather.

Outbreaks of crown-of-thorns starfish have also eaten away at the coral.