Turbine 'torture' for Greek islanders as wind farms proliferate

AGII APOSTOLI, Greece: Until a few years ago, Agii Apostoli was a picturesque seaside village on the eastern coast of Evia, drawing a modest income from tourism and fishing.

Now it is ringed by towering wind turbines whose night lights and whirring sounds are tantamount to daily "torture", locals say.

"Longterm visitors ask us, why did you allow this crime to take place?" laments Stamatoula Karava, a local employee involved in a local cultural association.

With their aviation lights flashing through the night in the surrounding hills, the turbines "have completely ruined the view", she says.

Evia, 80km east of Athens and Greece's second largest island after Crete, was among the first of the country's regions to host wind farms about two decades ago.

But they have since mushroomed, mainly in the more sparsely populated south of the island, environment groups say.

The municipality of Karystos alone, with an area of 672 sq km, has more than 400 turbines, some of them along the area's main road.

The oldest ones have now fallen into disuse, yet there are no plans to remove them and recycle their parts, says Chryssoula Bereti, who chairs the Karystos anti-wind farm front.

"It's a scandal," she fumes.

In line with EU clean energy targets, Greece has reduced its once-overwhelming reliance on lignite for electricity production to about 10 per cent currently.

Forty per cent of Greek power plants are now gas-fired and 30 per cent run on renewable resources, of which 18 per cent are wind turbines.

Hydroelectric plants and imports account for the remainder.

According to the Regulatory Authority for Energy (RAE), Greece's power production watchdog, the maximum capacity of wind turbines in the country increased more than sixfold between 2019 and 2021 to 8,205 MW.

With its propensity for high winds, Evia is a natural location for wind farms, notes RAE chairman Athanasios Dagoumas.

But critics say that this expansion has gone too far.

"Wind turbines have been installed on mountain peaks, in forests, near archaeological sites, on islands, in protected habitats ... it's as if energy production is the only possible activity in this country", says Dimitris Soufleris, a lawyer and spokesman of the environmental association of the Evia town of Kymi.

"We cannot have so many wind farms in Greece," he told AFP.