Thunberg says people in Davos fuel 'destruction of planet'

DAVOS: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg accused attendees of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos of "fuelling the destruction of the planet" as she arrived at the event in the Swiss Alps on Thursday (Jan 19).

"We are right now in Davos where (there are) basically the people who are mostly fuelling the destruction of the planet," she said.

"The people who are at the very core of the climate crisis, the people who are investing in fossil fuels etc, and yet somehow these are the people that we seem to rely on for solving our problems."

The 20-year-old Swede spoke on the sidelines of the WEF with fellow activists Helena Gualinga of Ecuador, Vanessa Nakate of Uganda and Luisa Neubauer of Germany at a CNBC panel that included International Energy Agency head Fatih Birol.

Thunberg said change will have to come from "the bottom up".