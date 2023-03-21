Greta Thunberg, climate activists get court nod to sue Swedish state

STOCKHOLM: A Swedish court gave Greta Thunberg and hundreds of other climate activists the go-ahead on Tuesday (Mar 21) to proceed with a class action lawsuit against the Swedish state for "insufficient climate policy".

Thunberg, and 600 other young activists in a group called Aurora, sued the Swedish state in November, claiming it had to do more to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius in order to live up to the European Convention on Human Rights.

On Tuesday, Nacka District Court said the lawsuit could go ahead after the group made adjustments to the claim.

"The district court has today issued a summons in a high-profile class action lawsuit," the court said in a statement. "In the case, demands have been made for the district court to determine that the state has an obligation to take certain specified measures to limit climate change."

The Swedish state has three months to respond to the lawsuit before the case could be heard or settled in writing, the district court said, adding it could not say when the suit might be decided.