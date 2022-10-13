Heatwaves, flood, drought: Four in five of world's cities at risk, study shows

Four in five cities across the world are facing significant climate hazards such as heat waves, floods and droughts, data from environmental disclosure non-profit CDP showed on Thursday (Oct 13).

CDP's report "Protecting People and the Planet" surveyed 998 cities from across the globe and showed that in addition to 80 per cent facing extreme climate events, for nearly a third, climate-related hazards threaten at least 70 per cent of their populations.

CDP is a London-based non-profit organisation that runs a disclosure system for companies, cities and states worldwide to report the environmental impact of their operations.

It said nearly two-thirds of cities expect the hazards faced to become more intense in future, while more than half anticipate them becoming more frequent by 2025.

Among numerous cities hit so far this year are Karachi in Pakistan, where devastating flooding has killed nearly 1,700 people, and Fort Myers in Florida, where Hurricane Ian killed more than 100 people.