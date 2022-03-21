Hotels given target to reduce emissions by 2030 under new sustainability roadmap

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Hotel Association (SHA) and Singapore Tourism Board (STB) launched a new hotel sustainability roadmap on Monday (Mar 21), with two key targets for the industry.

The first is for hotels in Singapore to commence tracking of emissions by 2023 and reduce emissions by 2030, with a view to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The second target is that by 2025, 60 per cent of hotel rooms in Singapore - up from the less than 10 per cent currently - should attain internationally recognised hotel sustainability certification.

The roadmap is in line with the Singapore Green Plan 2030 and sets out "clear targets and strategies" for hotels to adopt in their sustainability journey, said SHA and STB in a media factsheet.

This in turn will allow the industry to contribute to sustainable development goals, capture new opportunities presented by the Green Economy, strengthen enterprise resilience, and tap new visitor segments, they noted.

Speaking at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre where the Hotel Sustainability Conference and Marketplace was held, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan described the roadmap as the culmination of a public-private partnership under SHA's Hotel Sustainability Committee (HSC).

"The hotel sustainability roadmap charts out a clear industry-wide sustainability vision," he said.

"Our goal is to help industry players to make sustainability an integral part of your operations and to help you gain a competitive advantage through your sustainability efforts."

This means supporting hotels to develop "holistic" sustainability plans that are in line with internationally recognised standards, he explained.