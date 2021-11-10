Hydrogen buses ‘could be a solution’ for Singapore as transport sector goes green: Britain’s largest bus maker

GLASGOW: Britain’s biggest bus manufacturer lies within an 80-year-old weathered building outside Glasgow. It is a facility that tells more a story of the company’s history than its future.

But behind the facade of Alexander Dennis (ADL), real technological innovation is happening and it is clear that the company’s ageing face does not reflect the modernising intentions of its leader.

ADL has been around for 126 years. Never has the pace of change been so fast though, driven by the urgency of climate change and the fast development of technology, said the bus maker’s president and managing director, Paul Davies.

The transportation sector is responsible for about 20 per cent of all global emissions. It is a major polluter that needs to be decarbonised in order for the world to keep global warming to less than 1.5 degrees, a major aim of ongoing climate change talks at COP26 in Glasgow.

“Coming out of the pandemic, everything is changing,” Davies told CNA.



“Here at COP26, countries from around the world are going to agree on policies to get to net zero or whatever their intentions are. We have to embrace that because the tailwind is there. We’re part of the solution, we’ve been part of it for 126 years. Now is the time to modernise,” he said.