IMF, World Bank under pressure to boost climate change financing

WASHINGTON: International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank officials are joining dozens of economic leaders for a two-day summit in Paris, aiming to tackle the interlinked challenges of poverty alleviation and climate change.

The meetings, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, have been billed as an opportunity to refocus the global financial architecture to better address the vast scale of financing needed to meet the climate targets by the end of the decade.

The summit has also brought focus on the IMF and World Bank's own climate change policies, amid calls for multilateral development banks (MDBs) to do more to help developing economies access funds to both adapt to climate change and deal with its consequences.

INSUFFICIENT FUNDS

Both the IMF and World Bank have introduced policies in recent years to help countries deal with the climate transition.

Last year, the IMF launched its Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST), with just over US$40 billion in funds at its disposal, to offer longer-term loans to finance projects related to these issues.

Bangladesh, Barbados, Costa Rica and Rwanda are the first countries to benefit.

And at the World Bank, former president David Malpass lauded moves under his watch to double climate financing to US$32 billion and to put in place a global warming action plan for the period of 2021 to 2025.