India aims to stamp out farm fires with satellite images of scorched earth

NEW DELHI: India's government plans to clamp down on polluting farm fires by measuring the areas burnt instead of live blazes, after reports that farmers were burning paddy waste or stubble at times when satellites were not passing overhead.

India currently uses data from NASA satellites that pass twice a day over the northern states of Punjab and Haryana to monitor farm fires, which are a major contributor to the smog that envelopes the national capital region (NCR) each winter.

The Commission for Air Quality Management, a government body responsible for air quality in the NCR, said on Friday (Nov 22) that India's space agency had been asked in January to develop a system to study burnt areas to count farm fires.

"That protocol has actually been developed and is currently being tested," Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati told the Supreme Court after an adviser to the court said on Monday that the current system counted fires over a limited time.